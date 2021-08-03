Madisonville North Hopkins senior Jackson Hill has made golf look easy in the Maroons’ opening three tournaments of the young season.
North opened at the Daviess County Invitational on Friday, and Hill won the event in a playoff with a 1-under-par 70 on his scorecard. Madisonville came in third as a team with a score of 334, while Daviess came in first by shooting 312.
Madisonville was back at it Saturday as they hosted the Maroon Invitational at Lakeshore Golf Club, where Hill finished third with an even-par 72- just two strokes behind the winner from Daviess.
As a team, North finished fifth with a team score of 322. Greenwood posted a 298 for the win.
After a day off on Sunday, Madisonville traveled to Bowling Green for the Greenwood Gator Invitational on Monday, where Hill finished tied for second shooting a two-under 70. He was one stroke off the lead.
As a team, North finished 12 with a 329 team score. Madison Central won the tournament with a 290.
The Maroons will hit the links in Hopkinsville today for the Hopkinsville Invitational.
