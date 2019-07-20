Ellis Park announces track improvements

Ellis Entertainment LLC, the new owners of Ellis Park in Henderson, held a press conference Friday morning announcing the dawn of a new age with updates to the horse racing track and a new Historical Horse Racing (HHR) facility to improve the entertainment venue.
Updates to the race track include resurfacing, expanding the turf track, installing lights to control the scheduling of races and renovations to the barns. The brand new HHR facility will house three restaurants and meeting spaces with the possibility of adding a hotel in the coming years. The track updates will start at the conclusion of this race season and be completed in time for next season, according to track officials. Ground breaking for the new facility will be in December and will open by November 2020.
"People are excited as much as we are to take advantage of this tremendous business opportunity," Laguna Development Corporation and Ellis Entertainment LLC spokesperson Skip Sayre said to open the press conference. "We're confident that it will be good for the Henderson/Evansville community."
Laguna Development bought Ellis Park back in June and formed Ellis Entertainment LLC.
"We had a lot of meetings with the state of Kentucky and the racing commission," said Ken Mimmack, Ellis Entertainment's project director in the press conference. "We spent many days talking about why we want to be (at Ellis Park) and the future vision we thought we could bring into this facility and bring some new life into it."
Mimmack noted that with the extreme heat hitting the area the past few days, installing lights will be beneficial to the safety of guests, riders and the animals during the summer months. Ellis Park already canceled races scheduled for yesterday and today due to the heat index exceeding 100 degrees.
Mimmack outlined the project into three phases. Phase I is the acquisition process costing around $11 million according to
See Ellis/Page B3
Mimmack. Phase II will begin in the Fall of this year which includes $55 to $60 million in expansion costs, which includes widening the turf track, installing lights and renovating the grandstands and barns.
"We had grandstands that probably shouldn't have had folks on them, we've taken them down," Mimmack said in the press conference. "We've also taken down some of the old barns, and we're already working on the interior of the existing barns and we're going to put in new barns."
Mimmack also said that a new watering system will be installed in the track as part of Phase II. The track updates including barn and grandstand renovations are scheduled to be completed for the 2020 race season. Phase II will also involve the planning of the new HHR facility. The expansion is scheduled for completion by fall 2020.
"As much as we want to improve the experience on race days, ultimately we want this to be an attraction for Henderson for the rest of the year and get people excited about it with entertainment," Mimmack said in the press conference. "The racing, the food, the HHR machines, concerts and other special events. The new expansion will house three restaurants, some meeting spaces and things like that. It'll be about 70,000 new square feet of space."
Phase III will be three to four years down the line, opening up the possibility of a hotel being built on site. Mimmack said that Phase III will happen if Phases I and II perform as expected. There is no dollar amount projected for Phase III as of yet.
Ellis Park has been around since 1922, and Ellis Entertainment LLC hopes that the new additions and renovations will help keep the entertainment venue exciting for people in the Henderson/Evansville area for years to come.
Live racing continues this season at Ellis Park through September 2.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.