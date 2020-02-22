Madisonville North Hopkins 67, Ohio County 53: The Maroons head into the postseason with their 15th win in a row, which came at home against the Eagles on Thursday. K’suan Casey led the scoring with 24 points. Keshawn Stone, Marquise Parker and Deljuan Johnson each had 10 points in the game. North ended the regular season with a 26-3 record.
Swimming and DivingThe first day of the KHSAA Swimming and Diving State Tournament is in the books with the divers going on Thursday. Madisonville North Hopkins’ Ryan Farmer got eliminated in the preliminary round of boys diving. He finished 37th out of a field of 40 with a score of 65.25.
Girls BasketballUniversity Heights 56, Dawson Springs 48: Dawson suffered their second straight loss at home on Thursday, bringing their record to 11-18 going into the regular season finale. Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Panthers with 19 points. Abby Ward ended her night with 12 points.
YAA Baseball/SoftballSignups for the 2020 YAA spring baseball and softball season will be held on the following dates at the YAA concession stand unless otherwise noted. Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Feb. 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.; Feb. 29 rom 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; March 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.; March 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; March 8 from 1 to 5 p.m.; March 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Madisonville Mall); March 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. (Madisonville Mall); March 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; March 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The 2020 YAA Tournament Dates are March 14-15, March 28, April 25-26, May 2-3, May 22-25, May 30, June 19-21, July 3-5, July 18, Sept. 4-6, Sept. 26 and Oct. 17.
Baseball and Softball travel teams who wish to use the YAA to practice must contact Mike Duncan at mkduncan@hopkinscounty.net or call 270-871-1680. There is a fee for field maintenance and a specific field and time must be requested for practices.
