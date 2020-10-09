Madisonville North Hopkins (8-3-1) ended the regular season on a high note as they were able to earn a 9-2 win over Bardstown at home on Thursday.
The Maroons were supposed to host Christian County on Friday, but that match has been canceled since both Christian and Hopkins counties are in the red.
“Thought we played really well,” North head coach Christakis Agisilaou. “We got back to playing how we play. The past couple of games we’ve gotten frustrated against some teams. But it was good to be back at home after playing a lot of road games and close out the regular season with a win over a solid Bardstown team.”
The Maroons were led by seniors Logan Rainwater, Kael Knight and Dalton Daves on Thursday.
Rainwater had a hat trick with three goals while Knight had two and Daves found the back of the net once.
“They play our three forward positions for us and they’ve grind it out,” Agisilaou said. “They’ve been with me for three years since I’ve been here. They’ve worked harder than anyone else I know and it shows. It’s been the Kael, Logan and Dalton show all year. They’ve been here, done it starting on a region championship team last year. Having those three back this year with that experience has been huge for us.”
Nojah Jimenez, Sam Dodds and Tate Young also found the back of the net for the Maroons on Thursday.
The win was a final tune-up for the Maroons before the 7th District Tournament at Hopkins County Central. They will face the winner of the Caldwell County vs. Central match for the district championship on Wednesday night.
“We’re going to prepare for district the same way we do every year,” Agisilaou said. “Central has a little bit of a smaller field so it’ll be a tighter game. Both Caldwell and Central defend well and if we don’t bring our A game, we’re going to get knocked off. We still got a lot of work to do defensively and to get better. That’s the good thing about this team, we’re playing well, but we can still get better and we have six days to prepare for district.”
Wednesday’s 7th District Championship will kickoff at 7 p.m.
