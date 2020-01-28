Local Sports
Tuesday
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at Caldwell County- 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Owensboro- 7:30 p.m.
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, January 28
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Villanova at St. John’s- FS1 5:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Tennessee- SECN 5:30 p.m.
Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Florida State at Virginia- ESPN 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Florida- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Southern Methodist at Cincinnati- ESPNEWS 6 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami- ACCN 7 p.m.
Purdue at Rutgers- BTN 7 p.m.
Georgia at Missouri- SECN 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Georgetown- CBSSN 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Duke- ESPN 8 p.m.
Auburn at Mississippi- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Utah State at Wyoming- ESPNU 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Iowa State at Baylor- FS1 7:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Boston at Miami- TNT 8:30 p.m.
LA Clippers at LA Lakers- TNT 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Ottawa at Buffalo- NHLN 6 p.m.
TENNIS
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 2 a.m.
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (taped)- ESPN2 1 p.m.
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia- TENNIS 6 p.m.
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 8 p.m.
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
