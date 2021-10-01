Hopkins County Central (4-1) will jump right into district play this week coming off a bye last week when they travel to Logan County tonight to take on the Cougars.
These two teams faced off twice in the shortened season last year — first in the regular season finale and again in the first round of the postseason — both resulting in losses for the Storm.
“I don’t know if revenge is the right term, but we always want to win,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “They got to where they were last year by out-playing us. We didn’t really capitalize last year, but this year, I feel like we have a better shot at winning against Logan by using their strengths against them.
“They’re a typical Logan team this year,” Manning continued. “They’re going to be physical on both sides of the ball. On defense, they’ll chase you down and crash all 11 guys on the ball just like we do. And on they other side, they have three guys in the backfield that can really run the ball.”
Logan comes in with a record of 4-2 with one of those losses a COVID forfeit to Russellville. They prioritize the run with Ryan Rayno the leading rusher on the team as he’s amassed a total of 492 yards with six touchdown runs.
“Our defense is getting ready for a run-heavy offense,” Manning said. “From what we’ve seen on film, they go to the run 70% of the time, but we still need to watch for that 30% they go in the air.”
As far as Central, they have a pretty good run game themselves as Jordan Jackson is a little over halfway to his season goal of 1,000 yards as he comes into tonight with 528 yards and he’s 12th in the state in Class 4A in rushing average with 106 yards per game.
“Jordan is definitely a 1,0000-yard rusher,” Manning said. “If he needs to, we can put the rock in his arms and he can carry us that way. At the same time, he can also recognize when we need to go to the air and he’s fine with that, he’s a very unselfish player and a team-first kind of guy.”
Also nearing a 1,000-yard milestone for the season, quarterback Adrian Stringer is in line to break 1,000 in passing yards tonight as he’s currently at 982 yards — fourth in Class 4A in that category.
“Adrian has definitely improved in his field vision this year,” Manning said. “Last year he did a lot of prereading before the play and he still does, but he’s gotten better at reading down the field on the fly which has resulted in more completions for him.”
Kickoff at Russellville is slated for 7 p.m.
