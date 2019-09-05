Ramey's Soap Box Derby car on display at museum

The Kentucky Motorsports Museum in Central City held their grand opening this past Saturday with a touch of Madisonville represented.
The museum features all types of racing cars ranging from the classical muscle cars to huge monster trucks, and sitting in the middle of all the engines is the All-American Soap Box Derby car that Madisonville native Luke Ramey won the 2015 World Rally Stock Championship in at Derby Downs in Akron, Ohio.
The museum is housed in the Everly Brothers Museum in Central City and it is managed by monster truck celebrity Army Armstrong along with Central City Tourism and the municipal government.
Armstrong is the official commentator and announcer for the Monster Truck Madness series and entered the Monster truck Hall of Fame in 2008. Lost in his career highlights was his time racing the Soap Box Derby while growing up in Owensboro.
So when it came time to picking displays for the museum, Ramey's championship car at Derby Downs made the cut despite not having a motor in it. Ramey's display will also include pictures of his 2018 World Rally Masters car when he placed third.
