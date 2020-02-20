The stage is set for the boys 7th District Tournament, which is set to tip off Tuesday at Madisonville North Hopkins.
Just like in the girls bracket, North has the top seed and will play fourth-seeded Dawson Springs in the first game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Third-seed Hopkins County Central will play two-seed Caldwell County after the North game.
Even though Dawson and Central have the same district record at 1-5, the Storm were awarded the fourth seed with 73-67 win in the second matchup of the season against the Panthers back on Jan. 31.
Against Caldwell County, the Storm lost 84-54 on Jan. 7 and fell 55-39 on Feb. 10 at South Hopkins Middle School.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” Storm head coach Michael Fraliex said. “Over at South Middle, we played them as hard as we could. I thought we had chances to win that game. We’re excited to play Caldwell County again, it’s the lesser of the two evils.”
For North, they will take on Dawson Springs in the opening round, a team that the Maroons won’t take too lightly.
Back on Jan. 9 at Dawson, the Maroons came away with a 90-82 victory and won at home on Jan 21, 86-52.
“We’re not going to treat Dawson like it’s a cakewalk,” North head coach Matt Beshear said. “Coach Hicks over at Dawson has his guys playing hard down the stretch, and we’re going to have to defend against their good shooters and Braxton Cotton down low.”
The winners of Tuesday’s games will play each other for the district championship on Friday and will qualify for the 2nd Region Tournament at Hopkinsville, which will be played during the first week of March.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.