The Lady Maroons lost Thursday evening in a hard fought game, to Marshall Co. 7-2.
‘We played well most of the first half,” Maroons Head Coach John Tichenor said. “The score was 2-1 with two minutes remaining in the first half and then Marshall score two goals in the final two minutes, making it 4-1 at half. This sort of took the wind out of our sails. However, we did battle the entire game against a good Marshall Co. team.”
Madison Hill and McKinley Wilson each had one goal for the Maroons. Madison Hill and Taylor Nelson each had one assist. Goalie Kaytee Parish had 12 saves in the net.
“We need to refocus after giving up a goal. We have given up multiple goals in a matter of minutes several times this season. This is due to being young and having inexperienced players. That being said, I do believe we are improving each week,”
Madisonville will travel to Ohio County to play Tuesday night at 7p.m.
