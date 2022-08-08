The 54th Annual Eli Barron Invitational Golf Tournament wrapped up on Sunday at the Madisonville Golf and Country Club, with a new champion sitting atop the standings following the event. Despite the lingering heat, 220 golfers hit the links over the weekend.
The championship ultimately came down to just three strokes, with Parker Scarbro ultimately taking home the trophy with a score of 136, followed by Conner Coombs, who came in a close second with a 139.
The remainder of the top ten all finished within just two strokes of one another. There was a three-way tie for third, with that position ultimately being awarded to defending Eli Barron champ Jonathon Grabara who took the title in 2021.
Fourth place went to Patrick Hibbs while fifth went to Kevin Waldie. All three shot a 145.
There was another three-way tie for sixth, with two-time champion Chad Audas, GR Chandler and Trey Lewis all shooting a 146. Lee Riddle and Brandon Tucker wrapped up the top ten with another tie, each shooting a 147.
