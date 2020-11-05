It wouldn’t be a 2020 sports season without COVID-19 causing some more off the field chaos.
Due to COVID-related scheduling issues, Hopkins County Central has had to search far and wide before finally landing a football opponent for this week.
The Storm will play Webster County at 7 p.m. Friday in Dixon.
Originally, Central was supposed to host Calloway County on Friday, but then Central announced Tuesday evening that they will play Grayson County on Saturday afternoon for the second straight week.
But right as the team was supposed to start practice on Wednesday, the Grayson game also fell through, leaving Central scrambling to find a game
“We had already started watching film on Grayson, but that game has just been canceled,” Central head coach Chris Manning said.
Manning said a call was made to Webster County Wednesday afternoon since the Trojans’ game against Butler County was also canceled.
Central’s next game will be a big one for senior quarterback Adrian Stringer, who’s 39 yards away from being the program’s all-time leader in passing yards.
The record is currently held by Luke McLemore. Stringer currently has 3,853 passing yards with the majority of those yards coming in the last two seasons.
A lot of football programs across the commonwealth have already planned ahead for the postseason.
The top four teams in each district will play in the first round of the KHSAA Gridiron Bowl, and if the regular season were to end today, Central would be in third place in the Class 4A District 1 standings behind Logan County and Calloway County. The Storm would play Calloway in the first round of the playoffs. Central is 1-1 in district play.
On the other side of town, Madisonville North Hopkins’ playoff hopes don’t look good as they sit in fifth place in the district standings with an 0-3 record against district opponents. North doesn’t have a regular season game scheduled for this week.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.