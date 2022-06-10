Thursday night in Owensboro, the Miners had to go extra innings to get the win.
Madisonville got it started in the top of the second when Georgia Highlands Community College’s Ethan Anderson sent one over the left field wall. USI’s Ty Foree then picked up a double and University of Montevallo’s Evan Liddie hits a single. With two on base Nick Hammond from EKU sent one to center for double, scoring both Foree and Liddie to make it 3-0 Miners.
The RiverDawgs would get on the board in the bottom of the fourth on a homer by Ethan Plyer that scored two, making it 3-2.
Owensboro would add one more in the bottom of the fifth on a error to tie the ballgame 3-3.
The Miners’ Ethan Anderson would do it again in the top of the sixth, sending his second home run shot of the night over the fence in left field to make 4-3.
In the bottom of the 7th the RiverDawgs loaded the bases after the Miners were called for a catcher’s interference call. Madisonville then walked the next batter to score the tying run to make it 4-4.
The Miners would hold the RiverDawgs scoreless to head to extra innings and would take the lead back in the top of the 11th adding 3 runs with Ty Foree, Evan Liddie, and Kobe Jones scotng to make it 7-4 headed into the bottom of the 11th.
The Miners would hold the Owensboro RiverDawgs in the bottom half to take the win.
The Miners move to 3-4 on the season
