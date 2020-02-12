After a strong start in the first half, the offense ran out of gas in the second as Hopkins County Central (6-15) dropped their third in a row, 53-48, to Trigg County at home.
“We missed free throws and we missed shots,” head coach Nancy Oldham said. “We’ve got to learn how to win and it just boils down to that. We played well in spots, but Trigg County made shots late in the game, and we missed shots.”
Central had the lead early in the game, going up 21-15 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Storm still had the lead at halftime, 28-23.
Trigg gained some ground on Central in the third as the Lady Storm held a slim 41-40 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
The Lady Wildcats eventually took the lead 45-44 with five minutes to play and went on a final 8-4 run to hand Central the tough loss.
“Once the other team goes on a run, we seem to panic,” junior guard Madison Grigg said. “We need to slow it down on offense and speed it up on defense.”
Down the home stretch of the fourth, Central couldn’t get anything to go into the basket and they struggled from the free throw line, making just three of eight from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
“It’s mostly in our heads,” Grigg said. “We have to believe that we can hit those free throws and get ready for the district tournament.”
Grigg led the team with 12 points. Briana Fritz recorded 11 and Keli Reynolds contributed 10 points in the loss for the Lady Storm.
Central’s next game will be on Friday as they host Christian County at 7:30 p.m.
