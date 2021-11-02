After taking a year off due to COVID-19, Hopkins County Central will be hosting their annual Storm Chaos this Saturday at 6 p.m.
The event gives fans a first look at Central’s winter sports teams with the archery and swim squads getting introduced, a performance by the dance team and scrimmages between the girls and boys basketball teams.
Admission will be a donation of canned goods that will go to Hope 2 All.
