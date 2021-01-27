After both teams faced off for an exciting rivalry game on Saturday, the Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins girls’ basketball teams have been forced to quarantine for the next two weeks after a positive COVID-19 test within the Lady Storm program.
“We’ve had a positive case in our girls varsity basketball team,” Central Athletic Director Kent Akin said in a written statement to The Messenger. “They are quarantined until Feb. 7.”
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline confirmed the positive case for the Central girls and said that North will have to quarantine as well.
“Because of the positive case at Central, the North girls will also be quarantined until Feb. 7,” Cline said.
Cline also said that the dance team at North will quarantine until Feb. 7.
Central’s first game after the quarantine will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 as they host Crittenden County, while the Lady Maroons have a 6 p.m. date with University Heights the same day.
The boys programs at both schools are currently in the second week of their two week quarantines and they will be back on the floor for practice and games by the weekend.
The Storm will play their first game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday as they host Whitesville Trinity, while the Maroons will have to wait until Friday, Feb. 5 to get back on the floor at Maroon Gym for a 7:30 p.m. district matchup with Caldwell County.
In addition, the Dawson Springs Independent Schools announced late Tuesday afternoon that the Lady Panthers have gone into quarantine until Friday, Feb. 5 as well.
The only county basketball program currently not in an active quarantine are the Panthers of Dawson Springs.
