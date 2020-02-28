Local Sports
Friday
Boys Basketball
7th District Tournament Championship: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 7 p.m.
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, February 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
Pre-season Challenge: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney- FS2 11 p.m.
Pre-season Challenge: Carlton at Fremantle- FS2 2 a.m. (Saturday)
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Fontana, Calif.- FS1 2 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Fontana, Calif.- FS1 3 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Fontana, Calif.- FS1 4 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Fontana, Calif.- FS1 4:30 p.m.
BOXING
ShoBox: The New Generation, Las Vegas- SHO 9:45 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Kent State at Ohio- CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Davidson at Dayton- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Harvard at Columbia- ESPNEWS 6 p.m.
Wright State at Northern Kentucky- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Texas State at Texas (Arlington)- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Monmouth at Rider- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Washington State at Washington- FS1 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Villanova at Creighton- FS1 6 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona- PAC-12N 7 p.m.
Washington State at Oregon- PAC-12N 10 p.m.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
Florida at Georgia- SECN 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Alabama- SECN 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Wisconsin at Ohio State- BTN 5 p.m.
Michigan State at Notre Dame- NBCSN 6 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota- BTN 7:30 p.m.
Denver at St. Cloud State- CBSSN 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Richmond at Duke- ACCN 4 p.m.
Hobart at Syracuse- ACCN 6 p.m.
CURLING
Mixed Doubles: U.S. vs. Scotland (taped)- NBCSN 10 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Second Round, Muscat, Oman- GOLF 4:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.- GOLF 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Tucson, Ariz. (taped)- GOLF 5:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Third Round, Muscat, Oman- GOLF 2 a.m. (Saturday)
MLB BASEBALL
Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.- MLBN 12 p.m.
Spring Training: Colorado vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz.- MLBN 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee- ESPN 7 p.m.
Denver at LA Clippers- ESPN 9:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen and Special Teams, Indianapolis- NFLN 3 p.m.
NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs and Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis- NFLN 6 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NY Rangers at Philadelphia- NHLN 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Düsseldorf- FS2 1:20 p.m.
Premier League: Leicester City at Norwich City- NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana- FS2 9 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA- TENNIS 7 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP- TENNIS 2 p.m.
