The COVID-19 pandemic has taken away many great sporting events in 2020 and will continue to impact sports in 2021.
One casualty of the pandemic locally has been that the Hopkins County Central High School Athletic Department has not been able to have its planned celebration for its 25th anniversary.
I didn’t want to let the pandemic cause us to not recognize some great achievements for the basketball teams at Hopkins Central over the past 25 years, so I have put together a group of experts to help me pick the top five girls basketball teams from the first 25 years of Hopkins Central.
Panelists include Nancy Oldham, Hall of Fame girls coach; Kent Akin, former girls assistant coach, head coach and now the Storm Athletic Director; Charlie Chinn, teacher and has seen every team at the school since it has opened and Stacey Darnall, long time radio voice of Hopkins Central football and girls and boys basketball.
So what are the top five girls team in the first 25 years of Lady Storm basketball?
1998-99 Team
This team coached by Oldham went 25-8, won the 7th District and 2nd Region titles, and won a game at the KHSAA State Tournament.
The team won 18 of its last 20 games and defeated regional powerhouse Webster County while winning the West Kentucky Bank Classic during the Christmas break.
In the region tournament, they knocked off Henderson County in the semifinals and won the championship game 54-52 over Webster County when Jamie Seaton hit two free throws with two seconds left on the clock.
At the state tournament this group defeated Covington Holmes in the opening round in a double-overtime game. The Holmes’ team was led by future Ms. Basketball Erica Hallman. During the regular season the team defeated No. 1 ranked Manual on the road, Louisville Male, Henderson County twice and, although they were eventually eliminated in the state tournament, it took a tremendous effort by future Vanderbilt and WNBA star Jennifer Bennigfield to knock them out.
Key members of the team included Seaton, Mary Folk, Amber Whitaker, Cassie Hooper, Keneshia Hall, Lauren Brown, Jennifer Boedighemier and Tiffany Stewart.
1997-98 Team
Some of our expert panelists refer to this team as the “Leah Wright team” as it was basically the same team that won the region the following season except that Hall of Fame Center Leah Wright had graduated.
Several of our panelists thought this team was actually the greatest team in the last 25 years as they went 24-6, won the district tournament and had two wins over Henderson County and Caldwell County.
1999-2000 Team
This was the team of great streaks. They began the season with 10 straight wins including winning the prestigious Queen of the Bluegrass Tournament where they defeated Notre Dame, Ashland, Clinton County and Boyd County.
This team was the group that won the region tournament the year before minus Seaton, who had graduated. Over two seasons, they had a string of winning 28 of 30 games defeating Henderson County twice, Webster County and Muhlenberg North.
This group went on to win the 7th District championship and lost in the 2nd Region Championship to Union County.
2002-03 Team
This team was ranked fourth best by the panelists as they went 22-8, won the district championship, and lost in the region semifinals in overtime to Webster County.
This group went 13-2 in regional play and defeated teams outside the region, including Daviess County, Graves County and Owensboro Catholic.
Key contributors on the team included Kellene Pate, Megan Menser, Jamie Key, Ginny Long, Angela Mullins, Whitney Taylor, Alex Crawley, Kacey Johnson, Brittany Ferguson and Tiffaney Ferguson.
Six of these nine players considered basketball their second sport as it truly was an era of the multi-sport athlete. The star of the team was 2nd Region Player of the Year, future Murray State standout and the player that many Central fans consider to be the greatest Lady Storm player in the first 25 years, Angela Mullins.
2004-05 Team
This team won on a tiebreaker with several other teams. They finished 16-13 but finished the season winning 13 of their last 19 games in a very difficult schedule.
They won the 7th District title and defeated Calloway County, Union County (twice), Caldwell (twice), and Madisonville North Hopkins three times during the season.
This team featured Taylor, Crawley, the Ferguson twins, and the Storm’s all-time leading scorer Kari Jo Harris.
Another big contributor of this team was Sarah Gamblin who has returned to her alma mater and is now the curriculum coordinator for Hopkins Central. This was also Akin’s first year as head coach, and he was the 2nd Region Coach of the Year.
An honorable mention has to go to the other team in the fifth spot — the 2014-15 team of coach Todd Webb that finished 20-12 led by stars Asia White and Maykayla Campbell.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
