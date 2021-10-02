It was a Friday night to forget for Madisonville North Hopkins as Hopkinsville came to town and blew the Maroons out of the water, 44-7.
North couldn’t get anything going offensively as they only managed 100 yards of total offense. The Maroons also had their top two running threats out for the game as Chris Price Jr. was recovering from an ankle injury he suffered against Daviess County and Lajuan McAdoo was out with an ankle sprain.
“I’m upset with the effort from my team,” North head coach Chris Price said. “Yes we were down a few guys like Lajuan, Chris Price Jr. and Chris Hill so we were missing a few of our starters, but we still had a game plan to win. I know that we’re better than what the scoreboard shows and even coach (Craig) Clayton came up to me after the game and told me that this wasn’t the team he saw on film. So that’s saying something if even the opposing coach notices that we did not come prepared.”
North opened with a three-and-out that led to a punt on the first drive of the game, however a bad snap forced the punter all the way back to his own endzone where he was swallowed up for a safety to give the Tigers a rare 2-0 lead.
It was the same story in North’s second drive, however this time the punter was tackled short of the goal line and Hoptown punched it in to make it 9-0.
The state’s leading receiver, Desjuan Mercer, showed his receiving prowess in the first quarter catching three touchdown passes to give Hopkinsville a comfortable 30-0 lead going into the second quarter.
North finally had something go right for them as Wyatt Coleman found Quentin Rodger deep downfield and Rodgers broke a tackle to get it to the house on a 75-yard play as North cut the Tiger lead to 30-7.
“Quentin Rodgers is a name people are going to hear a lot more,” Price said. “He’s really impressed me so far and (Friday) was no different with that score.”
The momentum was short-lived for the Maroons as the Tigers added two scores via the running game by Emmanuel Cheatham and Jayden Dillard before halftime to make it 44-7. Hopkinsville thought they added one more touchdown via a pick-six before the break, but flags against the Tigers waved off the score in the final seconds of the second quarter as Clayton was livid with the officials while he made his way to the locker room.
With the aide of a running clock, both teams pitched second half shutouts as Hopkinsville came away with an important district win while the Maroons sit at 0-2 in district play.
North will stay home next week to face Logan County, while the Tigers will have a bye week.
