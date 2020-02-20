Girls Basketball Crittenden County 60, Hopkins County Central 47Central fell to 8-17 on the season with the road loss on Tuesday. Madison Grigg led the scoring for with 12 points, scoring 10 points in the second quarter. Emilie Jones, Keri Reynolds and Hailie Hollis each scored eight points.
Trigg County 58, Dawson Springs 53Despite three Lady Panthers hitting double digits, Dawson fell to 11-17 with the loss on the road. Brooklyn Clark led the scoring with 15 points, while Gracie Harper had 14 and Denisha Randolph recorded 11 points.
Boys Basketball Crittenden County 67, Hopkins County Central 47After picking up a win Monday, the Storm was handed a road loss on Tuesday to give them a record of 8-19 going into Thursday’s game against Lyon County.
Youth Basketball
In the boys instructional league, B+B Insurance defeated Watermark, 16-5.
Colton Rodger led the scoring for B+B with eight points, while Jacob Phelps scored four points for Watermark.
B+B lost to First United 13-11 with Carter Todd scoring all 13 points for First United.
Watermark lost to Dr Pepper 12-6 with Saveion Gray scoring eight points for Dr Pepper.
FOP beat Dr Pepper 20-8. Eric Clark scored eight and Brayden Johnson and Paxton Byard each had six points for FOP.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.