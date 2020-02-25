Madisonville North Hopkins swimmers were in the water at the Lancaster Aquatics Center on the University of Kentucky campus over the weekend. The highlight of the weekend was Sarah Wortham receiving a scholarship from state meet sponsor, Pannell Swim Shop.
After first year diver Ryan Farmer finished 37th in boys diving on Thursday, the swimmers got in the pool on Friday starting with the girls medley relay. The relay team of Maci Crowell, Hannah Pettit, Wortham and Abbie Fair finished 27th with a time of 1:58.90.
The girls 200-yard freestyle relay team consisting of the same swimmers in the medley relay finished 30th with a time of 1:48.37
Individually, Petitt finished 34th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.51.
Friday’s action ended with Wortham being presented with the Pannell Swim Shop Scholar Athlete Scholarship Award. Wortham is the first swimmer from north to receive the award, which goes to a male and female swimmer who shows dedication to their team, the classroom and their community.
“Sarah is very deserving of her scholarship recognition,” head coach Kent Waide said. “After the presentation, the sponsors indicated to us that even with her excellence in athletics and academics, her community service set her apart.”
Wortham is involved in the Hands of Christ student ministries at First Methodist in Madisonville and has served on mission trips to Memphis and Guatemala.
On Saturday, the boys dove in with the 200-yard medley relay team of Keaton Bundren, Colton Bunch, Dustin Brown and Connor Brown finishing 20th with a time of 1:46.47. The 200-yard freestyle relay of the same swimmers finished 17th at 1:34.00.
Dustin Melton finished 40th in the 200 freestyle touching the wall at 2:00.28 and Bunch finished 23rd in the 5 free clocking in at 22.77 seconds.
Bunch was an alternate in the 100-yard breast and was able to swim due to a scratch in the roster. He finished 33rd at 1:04.46.
