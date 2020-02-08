Madisonville Maroon’ senior Kenny White capped off a big day with a solid 15-point performance in Friday night’s 66-48 win over district rival Caldwell County in front of the home crowd.
Before helping guide North (22-3) to the win, White announced earlier in the day he will be playing basketball next season for Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville.
The Maroons now have a 6-0 record against district opponents. The team was led by K’suan Casey’s 20 points.
North head coach Matt Beshear decided to put some other seniors in the starting lineup with Deljuan Johnson the only regular starter on the floor for the Maroons. Along with Johnson, Hayden Reynolds, Jordan Vaughn, Tyler Baldwin and Caleb Craig started the game for North.
The team struggled in the early going with Caldwell taking a 6-0 lead with four minutes remaining in the first quarter. After White, K’suan Casey, KeShawn Stone and Marquise Parker got into the game for North, the team went on a 14-6 run to go up 14-12 at the end of the first.
North used a 12-6 run in the first four minutes of the second to go up 26-18.
With a little over a minute until halftime, some bad luck hit Caldwell County as Tripp Branch went down under the North basket screaming in pain. After getting checked out by the athletic trainers from both teams, it appeared as if he suffered an injury to his right ankle.
When the clock hit zero for halftime, the Maroons were up 30-23.
With under four minutes left, Parker banked the ball off the glass for White to dunk it, but White was tripped up by the Caldwell players under the basket making him go down hard. He was fortunately able to get back up and continue playing.
North was struggling offensively with the Tigers closing the gap to a 39-33 Maroon lead with 2:44 remaining in the third, prompting Beshear to call a timeout and talk it over with his guys.
Coming out of the timeout, North started applying full-court pressure on the Tigers, and it seemed to work as they went up 47-39 at the end of the third quarter.
With four minutes remaining in the game, North went on a 11-7 run to extend their lead to 58-46. The Maroons tacked on eight more points to seal the victory.
Parker was the only other Maroon to finish in double figures with 12 points. Zach Tow contributed seven points, while Stone and Johnson each had six points.
North will play today at the Wes Strader Schoolboy Shootout at Warren Central against Butler at 12:15 p.m.
