Madisonville’s Jackson Hill took his first swing at qualifying for the U.S. Open in an event at Cherry Blossom Golf Club in Georgetown on Wednesday.
The junior from Madisonville North Hopkins was -1 through 16 holes, but a wayward tee shot on 17 resulted in a double-bogey. He ended the day at +1 and finished in a tie for 24th on the leaderboard.
Andrew Stephens from Union fired a 10-under 62 to take the top spot.
The top six golfers in the field got to move on to the final qualifying 36 holes, where only a select few from that group will be able to tee it up with the best in the game at Torrey Pines in June.
• After a brief period of nice weather on Wednesday, more rain came on Thursday washing out a number of contests across western Kentucky. Madisonville North Hopkins baseball was supposed to play in Webster County, while Hopkins Central sent their baseball team to Trigg County. Both of those contests were called Thursday afternoon. On the softball side, the Lady Maroons’ game against Union County was also rained out.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.