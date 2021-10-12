The first step in Madisonville North Hopkins’ road to defending their region championship is complete as the Lady Maroons made quick work of Webster County via the mercy rule, 10-0 on Monday night. North will face Hopkinsville on Wednesday in the semifinals as the Lady Tigers beat Trigg County earlier Monday evening.
“It’s just one game at a time at this point and we can’t get ahead of ourselves,” North head coach John Tichenor said. “Webster came out and challenged us early on and we kept knocking at the door, but we were able to get through and scored in bunches.”
The game was scoreless until the 23rd minute when Kennedy Justice broke through and a few minutes later scored her second on a penalty kick attempt.
Camryn Lagrange then chipped in her first of the night followed by goals from Raelynn Blanford and Lillie Carman to make it 5-0 North.
LaGrange then scored a pair of goals in the final five minutes to give the Lady Maroons a 7-0 advantage at halftime.
North didn’t waste any time in the second half as Madison Hill and LaGrange found the back of the net in the first two minutes and Annabelle Jones finished it with 34 minutes remaining.
“Right now, we’ll be looking at Hopkinsville,” Tichenor said. “They have a couple of good players and their keeper did well (against Trigg). We can’t look too far ahead and start thinking about Henderson.”
The first round of the girls tournament will continue tonight at North with Lyon County and Hopkins County Central facing off at 5:30 p.m. followed by Henderson County and University Heights.
Over in Hopkinsville, the boys 2nd Region Tournament was postponed Monday afternoon due to inclement weather. The tournament will be pushed back a day with all of the first round games getting in tonight, the semifinals on Wednesday and the championship on Thursday at the Stadium of Champions. Madisonville will be playing Hopkinsville at 7:30 tonight.
