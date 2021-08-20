There’s a lot of optimism in the air at Madisonville North Hopkins as the Maroons’ football team is eager to get the 2021 season underway at Union County tonight.
The last time these two teams met was the 2019 opener at Morganfield when the Maroons won. In 2020, the Braves had a strong season, rattling off five straight wins after losing the first four games. Their season ended in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Class 3A State Tournament against Elizabethtown.
“We’ve got a tall order in Union County,” North head coach Chris Price said. “They have 30 guys on the roster who are also wrestlers and they have a huge running back that reminds me a lot of Jeriah Hightower, so we’ll have to be ready to stop them on defense.”
As far as how North is preparing, Price said that they are utilizing a rotation system in order to keep the guys from getting tired by the time the fourth quarter rolls around.
“We’ve added some depth to our roster so we don’t have a lot of guys playing both offense and defense,” Price said. “In the past that really tired them out by the fourth quarter so we’re hoping that we can keep those guys fresh for when it matters late in the game.”
Overall, the guys are just happy to get back on the field after a long offseason and a 2020 season riddled with COVID-19 cancellations across the state.
“We’re just looking to get back on the field and enjoy the game of football,” Price said. “We had a lot of games canceled last year and a lot of young guys that are a year older who are ready to prove themselves on the field.”
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in Morganfield.
