To quote former Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson — “We’re talking about practice.”
And that’s exactly what basketball players and coaches from Madisonville North and Hopkins Central were talking about Tuesday afternoon as the long-awaited return to the hardwood began with practice.
“It’s great for the kids and for the coaching staff to be back in the gym,” Hopkins County Central coach Michael Fraliex said. “We’ve been in a hold pattern just like everyone else. We’re a little rusty, but we’ve been off since March, and we haven’t been able to do a whole lot. But I’m thankful that the board of education allowed us to practice.”
Last Thursday, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association approved winter sports to start practice on Monday, except Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central had to wait until the Hopkins County School Board made the final decision for the two local athletic programs.
On Monday, the board approved to start practices Tuesday with spring sports and middle school sports still on hold. Eighth-grade basketball players are allowed to practice with the high school teams.
“We’re back to phase four — which is where we were before the board stepped in and stopped everything,” Central Athletic Director Kent Akin said. “We’re limited to 50 people in the gym during practices, but we don’t have nearly that many in there during those times.”
However, the teams are still required to follow basic COVID-19 guidelines that have been in place since the pandemic first hit.
“We’re still following guidelines, which includes kids wearing masks when they’re not actively participating and being socially distanced,” North AD Brian Bivens said. “Hopefully, we won’t see any issues before games start.”
North’s first-year head coach Jon Newton wasted little time getting his guys on the floor as the Maroons practiced twice on Tuesday.
“I kept getting messages from kids telling me how anxious they were to get back in the gym,” Newton said. “We had a practice at 6 a.m. and then one in the afternoon. I don’t want to say that we’re cramming for the test, but we tried to get some extra work today.”
Hopkins County wasn’t the only county in western Kentucky on the fence about starting practice on Monday. The most drastic decision in the 2nd Region came from Henderson County, where their teams can’t practice until Jan. 4 and their first game won’t be played until Jan. 11.
“Each school board, superintendent and athletic directors around the 2nd Region have been in contact with each other about who’s doing what with practices and games and how it affects the schools,” Akin said. “Hopkins County was hit pretty hard, and that’s why we’ve been slow to start sports like spring sports that are out of season. But Henderson has also been hit hard with COVID cases. They had four or five teams end their seasons in the playoffs because of the pandemic.”
Even though Henderson will have a short turnaround, they are still favored to be contenders in the 2nd Region.
“I know coach Tyler Smithhart up in Henderson, and I know they’ll be ready whenever they get the chance to play,” Newton said. “All they can do is be patient, but when Jan. 4 rolls around, they’ll be ready to go.”
North and Central will have a little less than three weeks to prepare for the season as North will open on Tuesday, Jan. 5 with a girls/boys doubleheader at Hopkinsville at 6 p.m., while Central’s girls will start on Monday, Jan. 4 at University Heights at 6 p.m. and the boys will be at Union County on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
