Local Sports
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Caldwell County- 6 p.m.
Dawson Springs vs. Trigg County- 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Owensboro Catholic- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
Sports On TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, February 4
CHL HOCKEY
Mountfield HK vs. Frölunda Goteborg, Final, Hradec Králové, Czechia- NHLN 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech- ACCN 6 p.m.
Massachusetts at Rhode Island- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Duke at Boston College- ESPN 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Maryland- FS1 6 p.m.
Auburn at Arkansas- SECN 6 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan State- BTN 7 p.m.
Colorado State at Fresno State- CBSSN 8 p.m.
Mississippi State at Kentucky- ESPN 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Xavier at DePaul- FS1 8 p.m.
Missouri at Texas A&M- SECN 8 p.m.
Air Force at Nevada- ESPN2 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Milwaukee at New Orleans- TNT 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at LA Lakers- TNT 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Chicago at Minnesota- NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Canada vs. Mexico- FS2 5:20 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds- TENNIS 4 a.m.
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/USTA: Córdoba-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit Early Rounds- TENNIS 4 p.m.
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds- TENNIS 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
