Last month, Bryan Fazenbaker did a great job helping cover a major sporting event in this community when he covered the 2020 Madisonville Open Disc Golf Tournament held at the disc golf courses at the City Park and Mahr Park.
I don’t want to cover the sport of disc golf and the techniques of disc golf as I will leave that to Fazenbaker, though he is modest in that he has now become a very proficient disc golfer and is an avid fan of the sport.
What is often overlooked in disc golf on the local scene, however, is the economic impact that disc golf is leaving on our community.
Fortunately when many people think of disc golf, they think of a few amateurs such as myself going out and throwing a “Frisbee”. Disc golf is far from that and it is becoming a major participant sport in this country and fortunately one which we in Hopkins County now have two outstanding courses.
From a tourism standpoint, disc golf has been a tourist event that we have created on our own in our community.
For numerous years, I have said that we are not fortunate here to have man-made lakes such as you see in Marshall, Livingston and Lyon counties and we don’t have massive underground caves such as you see in Barren or Edmonson counties.
Likewise, we don’t have the major college sports that you see in our urban areas such as Louisville and Lexington or in our college towns of Murray and Bowling Green.
However, under many good local leaders we have developed some unique tourist draws to our community and disc golf is a major tourist attraction for our community.
To document the impact of disc golf, I talked with Tricia Noel, Executive Director of the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission, who is the lead sponsor of this event.
The Tourism Commission keeps very detailed records of the local tournament including who participates in this annual tournament and tries to quantify the economic impact to our community.
This year’s tournament had 96 players and three staff for a total of 99 people plus their family members who were here for the competition.
According to information provided, a typical stay is three days although some were here more than three days.
“We had players from California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas,” Noel said. “Of the 99 participants, 14 were local or very close to Madisonville. The Tournament Director H.B. Clark was able to document a minimum of 51 participants stayed overnight.”
Clark’s information that was provided to the Tourism Commission showed that one participant stayed five nights in a local hotel but most were a two to three night minimum with a documented 114 hotel rooms used for the tournament.
Obviously, it is easier to document the economic impact of hotel rooms when you know the average amount spent on hotel rooms. What is hard to document, however, but is certainly a major factor, is how much additional money did these individuals spend in our community for this tourist event by eating out, buying gasoline and buying other products in our community.
Clark’s statistics were provided with the help of the Bowling Green Sports Tourism Agency which shows that the out of town golfers alone contributed a minimum of $39,454.62 for this year’s 2020 Madisonville Open.
The next time you hear someone say we don’t have any tourist attractions in Madisonville, please remind them that we do have tourist attractions such as our archery facility, the Madisonville Miners baseball team at Elmer Kelley Stadium in City Park and disc golf.
Our community is now studying another issue to bring mountain bike racing to our community and don’t be surprised if you see a column discussing the economic impact of mountain bike riders coming to our community for an event.
I have a philosophy on local tourist events: they may not be events or sports that I participate in but I am glad to see them in our community and I appreciate their economic impact.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
