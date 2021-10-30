If we played word association and I gave you the word Donley, the word that you would probably reply is soccer.
The soccer field at Madisonville North Hopkins High School is named Donley Field and each year the boys and girls soccer programs at North host the Donley Classic.
Dr. Jim Donley and his wife, Judy, have had their names associated with soccer now for over 30 years but how they became associated with soccer and not football or track is quite an interesting story.
Donley grew up in Columbus, Ohio. He was on the track and football teams at St. Charles High School in Columbus.
“Our high school defensive and offensive lines featured me and my two brothers,” Donley recalled. “At one time our line was bigger than the line that Woody Hayes had playing at Ohio State.”
Donley went on to be a shot putter and would throw the discus at Ohio State. With this background it is quite interesting that he would become the name most associated with soccer in our community.
The soccer story begins when Jim and Judy Donley’s son, Brian, was in the eighth grade and on the soccer team at North.
“Brian came home one day all banged up and was telling how terrible the condition of the soccer field was at North,” Donley said. “I looked at it and got to talking with two of my friends at Christ The King Church, Tex Taylor and Don Bowles. I realized that we needed a smoother field and some dirt movement. I knew Tex and Don could move some dirt from being the coal business. They were extremely generous in lending their heavy equipment, trucks and dirt moving expertise and did it at no cost.”
Donley’s initial interest in the soccer field led to even bigger plans which led in part to the football field and athletic fieldhouse you see today.
Donley ultimately came up with the design of an improved soccer field, putting in a softball field, and working on a new track and a football field.
“One night Rusty Badgett called me and asked me to come over,” Donley said. “He indicated he had ran track in college and he was willing to look at my plans and commit $250,000 for the new track complex.”
The short story of this is that Donley’s plans were later presented to Brown Badgett who got not only his brother Rusty, but also brother Roger involved in the complex and they spent over $1.5 million helping to develop the complex and move dirt.
“Getting Brown Badgett involved was the real key as he commanded a presence,” Donley said. “I had a call to come see Brown Badgett and I presented my plans to him.”
Donley had nothing but the praise for the entire Badgett family but particularly noted Brown’s generosity in the project.
“Brown got everybody involved and it wasn’t a few years later that he did something very similar for the south end of the county at Hopkins Central High School,” Donley said.
Brown Badgett became interested and immediately summoned other people he worked with such as Architect Jim Denton and Engineer Oda Inglis to get involved in the project.
Donley noted that the project involved a lot of people and a lot of community support including Mayor O.L. Lantrip and Principal James Lee Stevens of North. Donley has great memories of the community involvement.
“I don’t know if I can emphasize how much the entire community and the workers came together on this project,” Donley said. “The workers themselves put their heart and souls into this in project because many of their children were going to school there. I really did not know a thing about soccer but I wanted a better facility.”
Donley ultimately was given the privilege of having the field named after him but the best story on that involves his other two children, Erin and Sean, who were swimmers and not soccer players.
One day Erin Donley saw the sign at Donley Field and she was quite a bit younger than her older brother Brian. Erin Donley supposedly stated, “Look! They have named the soccer field after Brian!”
The truth of the matter is the field in this case along with the tournament is to honor the work Jim and Judy Donley did on the soccer complex. Obviously, Jim Donley was a working orthopedic surgeon in addition to volunteering time on the athletic complex and this could not have been done without the work and attention of Judy Donley to the family needs.
We are lucky to have the soccer complex we have today, let alone the football and track facilities. Many people made this possible through their volunteer and generous financial donations. However, the vision and volunteerism of Dr. Jim Donley are what got the project off the ground, kept it going and saw it through to completion.
Yes, Dr. Donley’s name is associated with soccer but he is also more involved in the track and football than we sometimes realize.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.