The Madisonville Miners (0-4) are searching for that elusive first win as they fell to the Owensboro RiverDawgs 6-2 at Elmer Kelley Stadium on Tuesday.
“We keep making those small mistakes on defense,” Miners head coach Josh Merrill said. “Free passes are scoring, outfielders aren’t hitting their cutoffs, passed balls give free runs, we’ve just got to tighten that up. We’ve also got to start hitting. We gave up six runs on five hits, and that can’t happen.”
Starter Wyatt Griskey was handed the loss, tossing five innings and giving up three runs — one earned — on three hits, while walking six and striking out five.
On the injury front, Miners designated hitter and Dawson Springs native Kevin Brooks had to exit the game in the first inning with a dislocated shoulder after stumbling to the turf while rounding third.
“Brooks will be day-to-day,” Merrill said. “He dislocated his shoulder, but he was able to pop it back in so we’re going to give him a few days off for him to heal that up.”
The two teams kept it close early with Miners’ centerfielder Justin Ramirez bailing his pitcher out of the second inning by robbing an extra base hit on the warning track, then followed with a diving catch that doubled up the runner at first to get out of the inning.
Owensboro eventually struck first with two runs in the third inning, but the Miners took advantage of a few defensive miscues in the home half of the inning to cut the RiverDawg lead to 2-1.
In the top of the fifth, Owensboro’s Derric Jeffers hit a home run out to the deepest part of the park to left-center to make it 3-1. The visitors added one more in the seventh to take a 4-1 lead.
The Dawgs blew it open in the eighth with a two-run single and the Miners found themselves down by five with only six outs to work with.
Madisonville did show some fight in them, pushing across one more run in the bottom of the ninth, but Owensboro was able to shut the door with the bases loaded.
“We’ve got guys who didn’t play a whole lot in the spring so the rust is still getting shaken off,” Merrill said. “But we’ve been hitting the ball hard in the first four games. Those balls are going to start falling for us, and that’ll result in more runs on the board.”
The Miners will have a home-and-home series against the Franklin Duelers with game one at 7 p.m. in Franklin tonight. Both teams will play again at Elmer Kelley Stadium tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.
