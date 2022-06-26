Madisonville went through a rough stretch late last week, which include a four-game losing streak, but the Miners managed to rally late Sunday night against the Muhlenberg County Stallions to pull of a 7-2 win that will hopefully get them back on the right path.
After losing 9-0 on the road to Owensboro on Thursday night, the Miners hosted the RiverDawgs on Friday for a rematch.
Jake O’Connell took the mound for the Miners and went right to work keeping the Dawgs scoreless for the first two innings.
Owensboro would strike first scoring one in the top of the third off a sacrifice fly to right fielder James Bashem. Madisonville would answer right back scoring in the bottom of the third when Evan Liddie hit a single to center scoring Kobe Jones from second to make it 1-1.
The Dawgs homered right out of the gate in the top of the fourth and and another run to take the lead 3-1 and hold the Miners scoreless for the next five innings.
Going into the bottom of the ninth Owensboro would have a 6-1 lead. The Miners bats finally came alive when Jackson Owen hit a single to short. Madisonville would go on to post four runs in their last at bat, coming up just one short to take a 6-5 loss at home.
The Miners lost despite out hitting the Dawgs 10-9, Jake O’Connell took the lose for the Miners. The righty surrendered four runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking zero.
On Saturday Night The Miners hosted Dubois County Bombers and despite their best effort couldn’t keep up with the bats of the Bombers, losing 18-5.
The Bombers got on the board in the first inning after Xander Willis singled to third scoring the Bombers first run 1-0.
Evan Liddie would be the first to score for the Miners in the bottom of the first, off the bat of Jackson Lindsey to tie it up at 1-1.
In the bottom of the second Miners Ryne Wallace hit a double to left field and would score after Ty Foree reached first on a error by the Bombers third baseman to take a 2-1 Miners lead. Gavin Kriegel sent one over the wall in center scoring Foree to add to the lead 4-1.
The Bombers tied it up after Terrick Thompson homer to center field scoring three runs. Two batters later they would homer again adding two more runs making it 6-4.
Madisonville would only add one more run in the game which was in the fifth inning scoring Evan Liddie off the bat of Jackson Lindsey to make it 10-5.
The Bombers would put the game away scoring two more in the sixth and six in the eighth innings to make it 18-5 final.
Devon Foster took the loss for the Miners. Foster went three and two-thirds innings, allowing eight runs on 11 hits and striking out five.
The Miners had one homerun for the day off the bat of Gavin Kriegel
Sunday Night the Miners traveled to Muhlenberg county to take on the Stallions.
Justin Naylor took the mound for the Miners in hopes to snap a 4 game losing streak.
For the first three innings the game remained scoreless until the top of the fourth the Miners strike first off a shot to left field from Luke Mitchell to clear the fence to take a early lead 1-0.
The Stallions would tie it up in the bottom of the fourth with Kail Hill scoring after a error from first baseman Jake O’Connell 1-1.
The bottom of the sixth Inning the Miners would bring in Slaide Naturman to relieve Justin Naylor on the mound. The Stallions Mack Clark was up to bat and after taking his first strike sent the next one deep to left field and out of the park to take the lead for the Stallions at 2-1.
The Miners would retake the lead in the top of the seventh thanks to a two run homerun by Nick Hammond to make it 4-2. Madisonville would score one more in the seventh and add three runs in the eighth to take a 7-2 win.
With the Win the Miners snap a four game losing streak and are now 10-12 on the season and fifth in the OVL.
Justin Naylor got the win for the Miners, The southpaw lasted five innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out six and walking zero. Slaide Naturman threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Madisonville had a total of 14 hits for the game from James Basham, Jake O’Connell , Jackson Lindsey, Kobe Jones, Luke Mitchell and Evan Liddie.
