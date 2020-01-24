A lot was happening at the Hopkins County Family YMCA Thursday as Madisonville North Hopkins hosted their annual quad meet against Hopkins County Central, Henderson County and Apollo. Thursday’s meet was also senior night and had a college signing beforehand.
The evening got started with North senior Sarah Wortham signing her letter of intent to Campbellsville University to continue her swimming and academics.
Then the swimmers got in the water to get the action started. There was some excitement in the third heat of the girls 200-yard freestyle as North’s Maci Crowell was right behind Apollo’s Emma Ladnier. Crowell ended up finishing second in the race by two one-hundredths of a second.
After the boys 50-yard freestyle, which was won by North senior Colton Bunch, there was a pause in the meet to for the seniors who were given some recognition on the pool deck with their families. North’s Wortham, Bunch, Abbie Fair, Dustin Melton, Keaton Bundren and Hannah Pettit, along with Hopkins County Central’s Mallory Rodgers and Crittenden County’s Shelby Cooper all took part in the senior-day festivities.
Cooper ended up winning her heat of the girls 100-yard breaststroke, and Rodgers won the second heat of the girls 100-yard freestyle later in the meet.
After the meet got restarted, Fair won the fourth heat of the girls 100-yard freestyle and Brown won the third heat of the same event for the boys. Bunch picked up another victory in the second heat of the boys 100-yard breaststroke. Wortham also capped off her high school career with a win in the long 500-yard freestyle.
In relay events, North picked up wins in almost every single race, including the 200-yard medley relay, and the 200-yard freestyle relay for both genders. The only relay they didn’t win was the girls 400-yard freestyle relay in which they came in second to Apollo. Apollo also won the boys 400-yard freestyle relay, with North again coming in second to cap off the meet.
North won the combined team competition with 272 points. Apollo came in second with 143 points, while Henderson’s 102, Central’s 29 and Crittenden’s seven points completed the scoring.
North will be off until the First Region meets in Paducah, which start on Thursday, Feb. 6.
