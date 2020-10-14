Madisonville North Hopkins will advance to Thursday’s 7th District Championship following a 5-3 win Tuesday over host Hopkins County Central.
The Lady Maroons will play Caldwell County at Central.
“I feel like there was some rust starting out,” North head coach John Tichenor said. “We haven’t played since Thursday (at Marshall County) and we looked pretty lethargic. But as the game developed, we started playing a little better.”
Things have been looking up for North (5-6-3) after finishing the regular season with a losing record and a tough schedule. Earlier this week, junior Camryn LaGrange verbally committed to Western Kentucky University to continue her soccer career. LaGrange suffered a season-ending knee injury back on Sept. 12.
In this contest, Central got out in front first with a goal in the second minute by Kaitlyn Kavanaugh, but North responded in the 16th minute with a goal by Raelynn Blanford to tie it up 1-1.
With 12:30 until halftime, Abi Center scored off of a corner kick by Lillie Carman and the Lady Maroons went into the break with a 2-1 lead.
Eight minutes into the second half, the Lady Storm was awarded a penalty kick and Kavanaugh was selected to take the shot. North keeper Kara Franklin was able to make the stop, but the rebound went right back to Kavanaugh and she scored easily to tie it back up at 2-2.
However, Center scored her second goal of the match a minute later as North went back out in front 3-2 and then Kylee Coyle added a goal to make it 4-2 Lady Maroons.
With 17:20 remaining in regulation, Central (6-4) was awarded a very unusual goal as Franklin was trying to clear it from the box, the ball was deflected by one of her teammates and it went into the North net, putting the Lady Storm back to within one score at 4-3.
“Our defense has been our strength this year,” Tichenor said. “They were just indecisive on a few plays. I’ve always guessed that a bad defense would kill us and that last goal they got was just a freak thing that happens.”
In the 35th minute of the second half, Central keeper Kire Peyton went down while making a save and appeared to have injured her right leg. Natalie Richey subbed in as keeper, but Peyton eventually returned to the pitch with 10 minutes left. Richey did give up one goal as Coyle scored her second of the match to seal the Lady Maroon victory.
With the win, North will face Caldwell County for the second time this season following a 2-1 loss to the Lady Tigers back on Oct. 3 in Madisonville.
“Caldwell’s a good team, they’re well coached,” Tichenor said. “I like our chances on Thursday so we’ll see what happens.”
Kickoff on Thursday will be at 6 p.m. in Mortons Gap.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.