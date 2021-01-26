Despite the boys not playing a game last week due to COVID-19 protocols and the girls dropping three of four games, both teams for Madisonville North Hopkins found themselves still in the top 10 by members of the media in the 2nd Region.
The Maroons still sit in second behind Lyon County. The Lyons got 10 first place votes out of the 12 sports reporters who voted over the weekend.
As for the Lady Maroons, they fell to 10th place after sitting in fifth while the team was in quarantine the first two weeks of the season. This past week, North suffered losses to Union County, Owensboro Catholic and crosstown rival Hopkins County Central, who barely missed out on the top 10 for the second straight week.
The polls are as followed — with ranking point totals and where teams ere last week (first place votes in parenthesis):
Boys
1. Lyon County (10)- 118 points, last week: 1
2. Madisonville North Hopkins- 97 points, last week: 2
3. Hopkinsville (1)- 85 points, last week: 4
4. Henderson County- 77 points, last week: 7
5. Webster County- 72 points, last week: 6
6. Christian County (1)- 71 points, last week: 3
7. University Heights- 56 points, last week: 5
8. Trigg County- 31 points, last week: 10
9. Crittenden County- 28 points, last week: 8
10. Union County- 17 points, last week: Not Ranked
Other teams receiving votes: Caldwell County- 17 points
Girls
1. Henderson County (12)- 120 points, last week: 1
2. Webster County- 102 points, last week: 2
3. Crittenden County- 98 points, last week: 3
4. Christian County- 62 points, last week: 4
5. Lyon County- 57 points, last week: 7
6. Trigg County- 56 points, last week: 9
7. Union County- 47 points, last week: 8
8. Caldwell County- 40 points, last week: 10
9. Hopkinsville- 37 points, last week: 6
10. Madisonville- 25 points, last week: 5
Other teams receiving votes: Hopkins County Central- 15 points
