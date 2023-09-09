The Lady Maroons soccer team shut out Webster County Thursday night, 10-0 with goals coming from three players.
Madison Hill had four goals and four assists, Kailey Barber had four goals and two assists and McKinley Wilson had one goal. Anna Sampson had an assist. Webster County also scored a own goal.
“I know the match was lopsided,” Head Coach John Tichenor said. “I do appreciate Webster County hosting us, they gave a really good effort against us. That being said, we were able to work on building from the back line. I wanted our defense and goalie to be involved in this game and I think we accomplished that as well.”
This win improves North’s record to 6-3. They will hit the road tomorrow and play Lyon County at 10 a.m.
