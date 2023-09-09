DSC_0268.JPG

Madison Hill heads the ball during the Lady Maroons win over the Lady Trojans on Thursday in Dixon.

 M.G. McKinley

The Lady Maroons soccer team shut out Webster County Thursday night, 10-0 with goals coming from three players.

Madison Hill had four goals and four assists, Kailey Barber had four goals and two assists and McKinley Wilson had one goal. Anna Sampson had an assist. Webster County also scored a own goal.

