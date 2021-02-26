Madisonville North Hopkins improved to 3-0 in 7th District play as they rolled past Dawson Springs Thursday with a 88-50 win on Don Parson Court.
Thursday was senior night for North for the Maroons.
“I’m just happy for my seniors,” North head coach Jon Newton said. “We had a couple guys step in with Jacob Clauss and Alaric Dulin. They performed well early. It was huge that Kale (Gaither) hit two 3-point shots early, and he hasn’t been hitting that outside shot lately. Brytton Walker did a good job establishing the inside game. Hopefully we gain some confidence coming out of this game on the offensive side.”
Fourteen different Maroons found their way into the scorebook with Landon Cline, Isaac Parish and Brytton Walker leading the team with 12 points each.
“We shared the ball (Thursday),” Newton said. “I’ve seen that over the past few games. The last two practices this week have been a couple of the best we’ve had all year. I think things are starting to click, and we’re turning a corner and starting to trust each other on offense.”
Meanwhile, for Dawson Springs, they fell back into some old habits as they struggled on both ends of the floor throughout the game.
“I did not recognize this team that was on the court (Thursday),” Dawson head coach Jim Hicks said. “As long as I’ve been here, we’ve never given up on ourselves like that. We’ve got a lot of soul searching to do.”
The Maroon defense held Landon Pace to 16 points Thursday, 15 points below his average of 31.5 points a game.
“Pace was a point of emphasis for us,” Newton said. “We wanted to keep him off the free throw line. He’s averaging around 14 free throws a game. We were limiting him from that aspect and try to make him take difficult shots.”
Madisonville took control of the game from the beginning going on an 11-2 run in the first four minutes and went up 24-11 at the end of the first.
The Maroons’ defense was triple-teaming Pace in the back court, making it nearly impossible for the Panthers to advance the ball on offense.
“When people go to trap a guy and the other guys just stand around and watch, there isn’t a whole lot Landon can do in that situation,” Hicks said. “You’ve got to come to the ball or you’ve got to do something, you can’t just stand around and watch. I’ve said it from day one that Landon can’t carry us by himself. It surprised me tonight. We got over a hump against Caldwell the other night, thought things were on the right track. I’d like to say that they were worn out from playing so hard this week, but I’m not buying it.”
Thanks to their defense, North was able to go into the locker room with a comfortable 49-23 lead.
The strong play by the Maroons caused Dawson’s Daniel Back to take out some frustration on the Panther bench in the third quarter as he knocked over a chair. He cooled off in the Dawson dressing room and later returned to the game.
In the meantime, North started the running clock going into the fourth quarter up 74-37 and they put the game away in the fourth.
North will have another important district game tonight as they host crosstown rival Hopkins County Central.
“It’s my first taste of the rivalry,” Newton said. “I’ve been part of district rivalries over the years, but this will be my first time with this rivalry so I’m excited and the guys are excited, too.”
The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at Maroon Gym.
Dawson Springs (0-9)11 12 14 13 — 50
Pace 16; Skinner 16; Nieters 11; McKnight 5; Smiley 2
Madisonville North Hopkins (7-4) 24 25 25 14 — 88
Cline 12; Parish 12; Walker 12; Gaither 11; Dulin 7; Tow 6; Clauss 5; Frazier 4; Gaines 4; MacAdoo 4; Witherspoon 3; Cheirs 3; Cissna 3; Butler 2
