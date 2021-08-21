Madisonville North Hopkins got the season off to a rough start Friday night in a 28-0 loss at Union County. The game was the head coaching debut of Chris Price Sr.
“The biggest thing was that we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds,” Price said. “We fumbled the ball and threw interceptions. I’ll give credit to Union, they played hard, but we know that we’re a better team than them. The defense fought hard, and it’s the offense’s job to pick them up. But next week, we’ll do better.”
It was a defensive battle for both sides in the first half as neither team got close to the end zone in the opening stages of the game.
The Braves struck first after North quarterback Wyatt Coleman was tripped up in the backfield and coughed up the football. Union County recovered on the North 15 yard line and needed just one play to find the endzone to take a 7-0 lead.
The Braves struck again with just 52 ticks left on the clock prior to halftime to make it 13-0.
Union opened the second half with a scoring drive capped by a 56-yard run and added a two-point conversion to make it 21-0 in the opening minutes of the third quarter.
The Braves kept it on the ground with just under three and half to play in the third as they ran it in 23 yards on a toss play to make it 28-0.
North finally had something going offensively as an unsportsmanlike penalty on Union put the ball inside the redzone. A run by Chris Price Jr. got the Maroons inside the 10-yard line for the first time all night. But North couldn’t punch it in as they turned it over on downs as time expired in the third.
On the team’s next drive, Madisonville got inside the Union 10-yard line thanks to huge runs by Lajuan MacAdoo and Price Jr. But quarterback Anias Mitchell was picked off in the endzone looking for Javion Phillips and the Maroons were once again denied a scoring chance.
“We’re still trying to learn on offense and put it all together,” Price said. “Lajuan is an athlete and Chris Price Jr. is a stud both ways. We just need to put the pieces together. Our quarterbacks are still trying to get used to the system. The offense is used to us running the ball 30 times, but we want to be able to spread it out and go to the air more.”
North got the ball one more time in the fourth, but couldn’t get anything going as Union held on for the win.
“I’m planning on the guys to break down the film and make adjustments from there going into next week,” Price said. “We got to come away with more than zero points. Defensively, I can still see some areas that we need to improve.”
Madisonville will travel to PPrinceton to take on Caldwell County Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
