Sibling rivalry can take many forms, and can often last a lifetime. Sometimes it can lead to problems, but for brothers Christakis and Nikos Agisilaou, their friendly sibling rivalry has pushed both of them to be better, on and off the field.
That rivalry took center stage this week when the brothers faced each other on opposite sides of the ball for the first time as Madisonville-North Hopkins hosted Apollo High School for a preseason scrimmage on Tuesday. It was a big change for two coaches used to being on the same team.
The Agisilaou brothers, sons of Greek immigrants, grew up in Owensboro. Both played soccer for Owensboro United. Both went on to play both for Owensboro High School and at Kentucky Wesleyan College. When Christakis took the coaching job in Madisonville, he brought his bother along with him.
“My brother was on staff with me as an assistant coach here at MNHHS for the last five years,” Christakis said. “He has been with me every step of the way in building this program and was a valuable piece in our highly ranked boys soccer program. I know the day I got hired as head coach here at North we were ranked 129th in the state of Kentucky. We are now ranked #7 in the state and have won two regional titles and an elite 8 appearance.”
According to Christakis, brother Nikos has always had head coaching ambitions and needed a few years to learn the ropes. When the job came open at Apollo, he saw his opportunity.
“I was very sad to see him leave our program here but I was also super excited and proud of him,” Christakis said. “He has a young team at Apollo with a good young core group, so I knew he was a couple years away from being competitive with our program.”
The game was a friendly rivalry, with North taking the win, 6-1.
“We had many family members there in attendance to see the matchup and it was a fun night for sure,” Christakis said. “We performed like a state championship contender this season and nothing short of a complete performance.”
“With our mother passing away last season, I know she was looking down on us from heaven with a smile on her face, seeing both her sons facing off against each other,” he said. “This program wouldn’t be where it is now without the help of my brother. He helped me build an average team at best into a Kentucky boys soccer powerhouse.”
Nikos will continue to grow the Apollo program in the near future and Christakis is excited to see what he does.
“Nikos is always one phone call away if he needs help or has questions,” Christakis said. “I know the feeling is mutual, and we have a great relationship being only 18 months apart. We have always been best friends and have a very competitive nature and hardworking ambitions all instilled in us from our parents.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.