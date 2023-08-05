Sibling rivalry can take many forms, and can often last a lifetime. Sometimes it can lead to problems, but for brothers Christakis and Nikos Agisilaou, their friendly sibling rivalry has pushed both of them to be better, on and off the field.

That rivalry took center stage this week when the brothers faced each other on opposite sides of the ball for the first time as Madisonville-North Hopkins hosted Apollo High School for a preseason scrimmage on Tuesday. It was a big change for two coaches used to being on the same team.

