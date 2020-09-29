Local sports schedule for Sept. 29-Oct. 3
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation
Tuesday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Graves County- 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
2nd Region Tournament at Hopkinsville Country Club- All Day
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkinsville- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at Webster County- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Muhlenberg County- 7:15 p.m.
Cross Country
Hopkins County Meet at Madisonville North Hopkins- 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central at University Heights- 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Football
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at University Heights- 6 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at University Heights- 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 2:30 p.m.
