Mayfield came into Madisonville North Hopkins and was in control for 48 minutes on Friday as the Cardinals came away with a 50-23 win.
“Mayfield is always a good team,” North head coach Chris Price Sr. said. “Those guys only have one loss which came last week to their rivals so they came into this week more focused than normal. We had some mishaps, a lot of flags on the field going against us.”
Prior to the contest, North honored their 11 seniors that will be graduating in the spring.
“This senior class has been through a lot,” Price said. “Chris Hill and Chris Price Jr. played on the 2019 team that went to Semi-State. Then something happened that nobody in the history of this program has had to experience with the pandemic and all that happened last year with quarantines. I told them that they’re going to look back on their high school days and they’re going to see that they turned this program around.”
Once the ball was kicked, only took two plays into the football game for Mayfield to get on the board as they recovered a fumble and ran it back 40 yards for a touchdown. The Cardinals pitched a shutout in the first quarter with touchdown runs by Brajone Dabney and Kylan Galbreath and were gifted a safety with the snap on a punt attempt going out the back of the endzone to go up 23-0 in the first 12 minutes.
North finally got on the board with Lajuan McAdoo punching it in from the one. However the Cardinals let Dabney run it in on a quarterback keeper from 11 yards out. Madisonville was able to salvage one more score with McAdoo hitting pay dirt from 11 yards out to make it 29-15 Mayfield at the half.
Once play restarted, Mayfield wasted little time as Daniel Coles took a screen pass 48 yards to the endzone. Mayfield piled it on with Galbreath running 35 yards to the house to make it 43-15 at the end of the third quarter.
One last Mayfield TD in the early stages of the fourth started the running clock, and North was able to respond mid-way through the frame as the Cardinals ran away with the win.
The Maroons will now look ahead to the postseason. With Calloway County losing to Union County on Thursday and Hopkins County Central winning over McLean County Friday, North will have to travel to Logan County for the first round.
