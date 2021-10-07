Madisonville North Hopkins defended their 7th District title and their home turf Wednesday as they beat Caldwell County by a score of 7-0. Both teams will now wait and see who they’ll play in the region tournament with the draw on Friday morning.
“The important thing is that we got the win and the shutout,” North head coach Christakis Agisilaou said. “I thought we played well and shared the ball well and that’s exactly what we need this time of year.”
Zach Bryant got it started for North with a goal in the third minute and Eli Redpath took advantage of a rebound that was mishandled by the Caldwell keeper to give North a 2-0 advantage in the 15th minute.
Ryerson Brower scored with six minutes until half after getting set up perfectly by Sam Dodds on the goal line and the Maroons went into halftime with a 3-0 advantage.
J.J. Brown got the second half started with a score 12 minutes in and Dodds converted a penalty kick to give North a 5-0 lead with 18 minutes to play. However, after Dodds’ goal, the match was halted due to lightning and the delay lasted about 40 minutes.
After play restarted, Brown and Bryant each scored their second to seal it for the Maroons.
The 2nd Region Tournament will be played at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville next week.
