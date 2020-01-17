Local Sports
Friday
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Hopkinsville- 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Trigg County- 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at Fulton City- 1 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Henderson County- 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Henderson County- 5:30 p.m.
On Television
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, January 17
AUTO RACING
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 12, Haradh to Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia (taped)- NBCSN 5 p.m.
BIATHLON
IBU World Cup: Women's 4x6km Relay, Ruhpolding, Germany (taped)- NBCSN 10 p.m.
BOXING
ShoBox: The New Generation, Sloan, Iowa- SHO 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Dayton at St. Louis- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Furman at Wofford- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan State- FS1 6 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa- FS1 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Marquette at Butler- FS2 5:30 p.m.
Utah at Colorado- PAC-12N 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Southern California- PAC-12N 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
Florida at Missouri- SECN 6 p.m.
Auburn at Louisiana State- SECN 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Alabama- ESPN 8 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
Notre Dame at Ohio State- BTN 5 p.m.
North Dakota at Miami (Ohio)- CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Wisconsin- ESPNU 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Ohio State at Wisconsin- BTN 8 p.m.
CURLING (WOMEN'S)
U.S. Grand Prix: U.S. vs. Scotland, Raleigh, N.C. (taped)- NBCSN 8 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates- GOLF 2 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Orlando, Fla.- GOLF 11 a.m.
Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, Mayakoba, Mexico- ESPN2 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, Palm Springs, Calif.- GOLF 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii- GOLF 6 p.m.
Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, Third Round, Singapore- GOLF 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates- GOLF 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
Tournament of Champions: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Springfield, Mo.- CBSSN 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Chicago at Philadelphia- ESPN 6 p.m.
Portland at Dallas- ESPN 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Pittsburgh at Detroit- NHLN 6:30 p.m.
SNOWBOARDING
FIS World Cup: Slopestyle Competition, Laax, Switzerland (taped)- NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach at Schalke- FS2 1:20 p.m.
SWIMMING
TYR: Pro Swim Series, Knoxville, Tenn.- NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Hobart-WTA- TENNIS 2 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA Semifinals, Hobart-WTA- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Finals- TENNIS 7:30 p.m.
WTA: Adelaide-WTA Final- TENNIS 12 a.m. (Saturday)
ATP: Adelaide International, Singles Final- TENNIS 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
