Former Hopkins County Central and Louisville softball standout Jordan McNary has been added to the Morehead State coaching staff.
“I’m extremely excited to be with Morehead,” McNary said. “We’re early in individual workouts, but we’ll go into our longer workout days after Labor Day.”
McNary played for the Lady Storm until 2013 and went on to have a successful four-year career at Louisville.
“Jordan was one of those girls that you knew was going to be special,” said former Central softball coach Kent Akin. “She was one of the hardest workers, and I knew she was going to be a coach. When I coached the outfielders her senior season, I would turn to her and ask her what she thought we should do. She has a love and a passion for the game of softball, and I’m glad she got the job at Morehead.”
In 2011, McNary was a part of a Lady Storm team that won the 2nd Region championship over Madisonville North Hopkins and played in the KHSAA State Tournament — which at the time was double elimination. The team was inducted into the Central Hall of Fame during halftime of the football game on Aug. 27.
“That team was so much fun,” McNary said. “It was great to go back home and see those girls for the first time in 10 years. It was also great to see coach Akin before he retired. I admired him so much, and he was one of the first people I reached out to when I accepted the job.”
While playing for the Cardinals in Louisville, she sported a career average of .318 with 93 runs scored in 183 games.
“Louisville will always be a second home to me,” McNary said. “The girls I played with are my forever family and since Louisville doesn’t have a major pro sports team, the fans there were always there to support us.”
Prior to joining Morehead, she coached at Asbury University, in the high school level in the Louisville area and with the Louisville Lady Sluggers travel ball program.
