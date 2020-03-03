Local Sports
Wednesday
Boys Basketball
2nd Region Tournament: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Henderson County at Hopkinsville- 7:30 p.m.
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, March 3
COLLEGE BASEBALL
North Carolina (Greensboro) at North Carolina- ACCN 2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Mississippi State at South Carolina- SECN 5:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina- ACCN 6 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers- BTN 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Penn State- ESPN 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Boston College- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Ohio at Akron- CBSSN 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at DePaul- FS1 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Alabama- SECN 7:30 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa- BTN 8 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky- ESPN 8 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma- ESPN2 8 p.m.
West Virginia at Iowa State- ESPNU 8 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Spring Training: Boston vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.- ESPN 12 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Brooklyn at Boston- TNT 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at LA Lakers- TNT 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Boston at Tampa Bay- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
DFB-Pokal: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, Quarterfinal- ESPNU 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 4 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.
WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA- TENNIS 10 a.m.
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds- TENNIS 2 p.m.
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds- TENNIS 7 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
