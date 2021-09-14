For the first time since 1999, the Hopkins County Central girls soccer program earned a win over Caldwell County by a score of 2-0 on Monday in Mortons Gap. The win snapped a 27-game losing streak against the Lady Tigers.
“I had to go back to a yearbook to look up the last time we beat Caldwell,” Central head coach Ben Lutz said. “That was pretty cool that we were able to snap that streak. Anytime you’re able to beat a district opponent that you haven’t beat in over 20 years is pretty special.”
Central (6-5) set the tone early with Elissa Adams scoring the first goal in the eighth minute. The Caldwell (3-7) keeper thought she got all of Adams’ shot, but it just got by her and ended up in the net.
“Elissa created that first goal,” Lutz said. “She was flying down the wing and put a great shot on it. I looked down for a second and I looked back up and she put it in the side of the net.”
Priya Holmes scored the second goal of the evening in the 17th minute as she was able to get behind the Caldwell defense and go one-on-one with the keeper.
“Priya’s speed was giving them fits all night long,” Lutz said. “She was taking advantage of those through balls to her, but I would’ve liked us to see more time possessing the ball before we try those through passes.”
Holmes saw a few more scoring opportunities in the second half, only to be denied by the Caldwell defense. On the other side of the pitch, Kire Peyton made six saves in the shutout win.
Central’s next match will be on Thursday as they’ll travel down to Hopkinsville to take on Christian County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.