On the heels of their first win of the season, Madisonville North Hopkins will be looking to get back to an even record as they’ll travel south to take on Christian County tonight.
“We know Christian is a tough team,” North head coach Chris Price said. “They beat Caldwell by a pretty good margin a couple of weeks ago and their quarterback, Jordan Myles, is a huge threat. He can throw the ball and he can run it too.
“We would love to blitz him defensively, but in order to do that we’ve got to keep him contained,” Price continued. “The plan is to keep him in a box and make him throw it.”
The Colonels also sport a record of 1-2 on the year, though they only played two games as they had to forfeit last week to Henderson County due to COVID-19 protocols.
Offensively for North, their win last week over Crittenden County was on the back of the run game of Chris Price Jr. and Lajuan MacAdoo. MacAdoo ran just a few yards shy of 200 with three touchdowns while Price Jr. ran for 135 yards with a score a week ago.
“Offensively, our approach depends on what the opposing defense gives us,” Price said. “Our run game worked really well against Crittenden’s defense and it gave Wyatt (Coleman) some confidence in the air completing seven of 10 passes. We’re looking to go to the air more, but it doesn’t hurt that we have two big guys who can run in the backfield.”
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville.
