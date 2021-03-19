It’s official — March Madness has begun.
Want proof? Look no further than the Madisonville Lady Maroons’ opening-round win in the 7th District tournament over host Caldwell County Thursday night.
Thanks to a thrilling 57-54 win, the Lady Maroons will face Hopkins County Central tonight for the district championship and home court advantage in the first round of the 2nd Region tournament.
Trailing 30-25 at the break, North managed to cut Caldwell’s lead to just one point at 43-42 as the fourth quarter got underway.
“We finally woke up on the defensive end in the fourth quarter,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “We told them that they have to step up after the third quarter and they were able to execute. We had a couple of girls play some big games for us, especially Riley Sword leading us with 20 points, Amari (Lovan) was great again, and I thought Kailey Barber came in a did great defensively.”
Lovan was also in double figures with 17 points, while Barber helped jump start the offense in the fourth as she ended her night with six points.
The Lady Tigers still had control of the game 40-34 with 2:32 remaining in the third, but Madisonville closed out the quarter with an 8-3 run.
Sword got the Madisonville offense started in the fourth with a 3-pointer, and Barber went coast-to-coast for a layup in the first minute of the fourth to give the Lady Maroons a 47-43 edge.
After Caldwell tied it up at 53 with 2:45 remaining, North got the lead back. But with the score 55-54 Lady Maroons, Caldwell went to the line with a chance to tie it or take the lead with a one-and-one.
Luckily for North, the free throw was missed. Caldwell managed a jump ball call in their favor on the rebound. After the ball was in-bounded, a series of tips and misses somehow led to a jump ball for North and the Lady Maroons took possession with six seconds on the clock.
Madisonville was able to get to the free throw line to get up by three and Caldwell missed their 3-point attempt in the closing seconds giving North the hard-earned victory.
The Lady Maroons will look to defend their district championship at 6 p.m. tonight in Princeton against their cross-county rivals, Hopkins County Central.
Madisonville North Hopkins (5-8) 15 10 17 15 — 57
Sword 20; Lovan 17; Whitsell 8; Barber 6; Carmen 5; Franklin 1
Caldwell County (8-12) 14 16 13 11 — 54
Jaggers 20; Smiley 13; McDaniels 7; Gray 5; McKinny 4; Hollowell 3; Butts 2
