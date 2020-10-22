After the excitement of a come from behind victory on Tuesday, Hopkins County Central couldn’t get it done on Wednesday as their season came to an end with an 8-0 loss to Henderson County at Madisonville North Hopkins in the 2nd Region semifinals.
The Storm started off strong in the first half as they didn’t allow a goal for the first 25 minutes of play. In the 15th minute, Central keeper Trevor Weldon made a diving save, then covered the rebound right before it crossed the goal line to keep it scoreless.
Henderson finally broke through with 16:52 remaining in the first half as they went up 1-0. Five minutes later, Weldon was caught out of position as the Colonels took the easy goal to go up 2-0. Central gave up two more goals as Henderson went into halftime with a 4-0 lead.
The Colonels didn’t waist any time in the second half as they scored three goals in the first 10 minutes to go up 7-0. Henderson scored their final goal of the night with 16:39 remaining, putting the final nail in the coffin for the match.
As Central’s 2020 season comes to an end, Henderson will face the winner of the University Heights vs. Madisonville North Hopkins match for the 2nd Region Championship tonight at 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s other semifinal contest between Madisonville and University Heights Academy kicked off at 8 p.m. and extended past The Messenger’s early Wednesday print deadline. A recap from that contest will appear in Friday’s publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.