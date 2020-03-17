With sports on the amateur and professional levels canceling or suspending their seasons due to the coronavirus, the Ohio Valley League is planning to go on with their season on the original start date of Friday, May 29.
The Ohio Valley League is a collegiate level wood bat baseball league that plays in the summer months of June and July with the Madisonville Miners about to play their ninth season at Elmer Kelley Stadium in the Madisonville City Park after they moved from Dawson Springs in 2012.
“We are continuing to work to starting the season on May 29,” said Tricia Noel from the Hopkins County Tourism Commission. “It’s business as usual for the Miners.”
Even though the first pitch of the Miners’ season won’t be thrown for another couple of months, preparations are already underway behind the scenes with player recruitment, host families assignments and sponsors signing up for the season.
“It’s been pretty fluid so far,” said Jacob Hudson, who’s about to start his first season as the Miners’ manager. “We’ve been waiting for an update from the league. From a recruiting standpoint, guys are going to want to play with the NCAA and NAIA canceling their seasons, and I think junior colleges are about to do the same.”
The NCAA has canceled all spring national championships with some conferences such as the Missouri Valley Conference and the Ohio Valley Conference canceling spring sports all together. The NAIA announced on Monday that they are canceling all spring sports, which directly affects Hudson, who’s a pitching coach at Brescia University in Owensboro.
The OVL released a statement from league president John Bruce on Monday afternoon.
“Our League is hopefully optimistic that the sacrifices already made and those being made now will crate a ‘flattening of the curve’ with this virus before our season begins 10 weeks from now,” Bruce said in the statement. “While conditions are changing daily, we continue to prepare for our summer season. Since the collegiate spring baseball season was cut short, we understand that summer baseball this year becomes even more significant.
“We have a group of very talented players headed our way in two and a half months,” Bruce continued in the statement. “Mark your calendars, our 40-game regular season starts on the last Friday in May. We will once again crown our postseason tournament champions the first weekend of August.”
The full statement is available on the Ohio Valley League website.
With the season coming up, Hudson has been recruiting a group of players who will wear the black and gold for the summer.
“We’re almost done with the roster,” Hudson said. “We have a couple of roster spots to fill. We’ll have guys from all over. We have players from not only from around the area,15 but we have a kid from Hawaii and another coming from Puerto Rico.”
The Miners are scheduled to host the Owensboro RiverDawgs for the season opener on May 29, with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.