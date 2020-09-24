The word canceled has reared its ugly head again for the Madisonville North Hopkins football team, which was forced to cancel Friday’s home game against Henderson County.
The game is the latest of many matchups across the commonwealth in the fall sports season that have been changed, postponed or outright canceled.
“Since COVID started, we just had to roll with it,” North head football coach Jay Burgett said. “We’ve been doing all of the recommendations and mandates that have been issued and we’ve been fine so far.”
Originally, North was supposed to travel Logan County Friday, but due to “red county” restrictions, the game was postponed and replaced with a home game against Henderson County.
A county can be deemed “red” based on a seven-day rolling average of daily new cases within a county. If a county is considered red, the Kentucky Department of Education recommends all sporting events be canceled in and with the school located in the county.
The new metric ranks counties as green, yellow, orange or red based on the number of active cases per 100,000 residents.
Hopkins County has been fluctuating between yellow and orange in recent days
The metric places any county with a rate above 25 cases per 100,000 as a “red county.” With a seven day rolling average, that number can change fast, with a relatively large or small number of new cases on just one or two days capable of moving a county up or down within the ranking system.
On Tuesday evening it was announced that Henderson canceled the short drive to Madisonville since there was a confirmed COVID case from the Colonels’ opponent from last week, Central Hardin, forcing the Henderson football team to go into quarantine.
North did salvage a makeup date of Nov. 6 for Logan County.
“When Logan turned red, we made the decision to postpone that game to the end of the season,” Burgett said. “We were able to get Henderson to play us, and that would’ve given us some good competition, but since they played against a team who had positive cases, they had to send 28 or 30 players into quarantine.”
Although Burgett and his players would’ve liked to take the field this Friday, both he and athletic director Brian Bivens confirmed that North will not be playing football this week. They will instead take a bye week and come back next week against cross-town rival Hopkins County Central.
It’s not only affected football, but other sports as well. For instance, Central was supposed to play Union County today in girls soccer, but the Lady Storm will instead host Muhlenberg County at 6 p.m.
“It’s been chaotic because you never know when the COVID cancellations will occur,” Central athletic director Kent Akin said. “We reached out to Union County because they were in the red with COVID cases and decided to cancel that soccer game, but then we had to scramble and find someone in our area who was available that we can email or give a phone call to. Fortunately Muhlenberg County was available for that game and wanted to come out to our field.”
Akin did confirm that Central’s football game at McLean County this Friday is still on for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Other local sports that were affected as of Wednesday are Lady Maroons soccer as they canceled the away match at Bardstown on Oct. 3. They will instead stay home to play 7th District opponent Caldwell County.
