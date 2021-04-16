Madisonville North Hopkins fell to 2-6 following the first three weeks of the season after a 9-0 setback at Henderson County on Thursday.
The Lady Maroons were able to put a few runners on base but failed to push any across the plate.
“I don’t think their pitcher really overpowered us with speed, but she did have some movement on the ball,” North head coach Whitney Barber said. “We realized a little too late that we could hit off of her, and we made some mental errors on defense — and you can’t do that against a good team.”
Madisonville’s best chance to get on the board came in the top of the sixth with Brenna Sherman roping a one-out single followed by Zoe Davis reaching first on an error by the Lady Colonel third baseman. Henderson managed to get out of the jam by striking out Amber Osborne and getting Chloe Young to ground out to second.
“We got runners on but couldn’t get them home,” Barber said. “Our mental approach at the plate has to change, but that’s an easy fix before postseason, especially since it’s still early in the season.”
Henderson (7-1) got on the board early with three runs in the first and added a run in the third inning to go up 4-0. The Lady Cols had a no-hitter going until Young hit a single down the leftfield line with two outs in the fourth.
Madisonville pitcher MacKenzie Stoltz was able to keep the Lady Maroons in it with the score 5-0 after five innings. But Henderson put the game out of reach in the sixth when Stoltz gave up a pair of two-run home runs.
Out of the nine runs, Stoltz gave up five earned on 11 hits.
“She went in and did well going up against older girls as an eighth-grader,” Barber said. “She’s got good movement with her pitches. We’ve got a couple pitchers we rotate in and out, and they know that we’re not an over-powering pitching team anymore, so they’ve got to find ways to put spin on the ball and hit their spots.”
Madisonville has a busy week ahead of them as they’ll be in Webster County on Monday — followed by a two-game homestand against in-county rivals Hopkins County Central on Tuesday and Dawson Springs on Thursday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.